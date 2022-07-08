SPOKANE, Wash. - On the first floor of the library near the south entrance, hungry patrons of the newly renovated Central Library will find the New Leaf Café!
Proudly serving up coffee roasted at Post Falls owned and operated DOMA Coffee, visitors looking for a little pick-me-up can expect delicious brews and handcrafted drinks made with quality beans.
But, we said "hungry patrons," didn't we?
Yes, it's not just coffee and tea, New Leaf Café is offering a full menu, including chicken salad sandwiches on handmade bread, croissants, various pastries, and so much more - all made in-house! Spokane Public Library Marketing and Communications Manager, Alina Murcar, says New Leaf Kitchen just brought on a new Chef Instructor who has been wow-ing the SPL staff with their creations.
More than delectable delights on offer, New Leaf Café provides opportunities.
Run by the nonprofit Transitions, New Leaf Kitchen & Café is one of the six different programs working to end poverty and homelessness for women and children in Spokane. The café serves a free culinary training program for women facing barriers to entry to traditional employment.
The café itself acts as a three or six-month barista training program, equipping employees with not only expansive espresso knowledge, but also insight into industry operations, retail sales, and more. With the help of a vocational specialist, the goal is for those in the program to feel prepared and empowered to successfully gain employment upon graduating.
So you can feel good knowing the proceeds from those scintillating snacks you purchase go directly to funding the program, and should they be so lucky, overflow will help cover other needs at Transitions.
The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an accessible walk-up window in the vestibule so morning folks can get their cup of joe an hour before the library opens at 9 a.m. Be sure to check them out Monday, July 11 after the ribbon cutting ceremony!