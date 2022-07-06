SPOKANE, Wash. - Great news for the Spokane community! The Central Spokane County Public Library branch will reopen Monday, July 11!
After closing in at the end of February in 2020, the project was delayed slightly due to the pandemic as the space was used for a temporary homeless shelter and construction projects put on hold. While the downtown location was closed, the branch settled in at the STA bus plaza. While it was a suitable arrangement for a time, the small space and narrowed selection was notable.
But not to worry! The newly renovated Central branch, back in its old home downtown, has greatly expanded the size and scope of library, with an abundance of new services and community resources to boot! Where to even begin?
If you thought a library was just a musty graveyard for boring books, you're in for a treat! While the second floor is dedicated to its book catalogue, there's three whole levels to explore.
While reimagining the space, an emphasis was placed on the community, both how to encourage the sense of one and to offer services to improve it. The first floor, previously largely inaccessible to the public, has been opened to provide an event space with a combined capacity of 256 people.
Additionally, nxʷyxʷyetkʷ Hall (pronounced: inn-whi-whi-ettk, a Salish word meaning Life in the Water) provides an event space capable of hosting 300 people. Two conference rooms, two co-working spaces in the new business lab, five study rooms, and a 34 person capacity maker studio have also been added. Groups can come to hold seminars, quilting circles, book clubs, community meetings, and more!
A computer lab with 66 stations, capable of faxing, printing, and more will be available, as well as the Inland Northwest Special Collections, a archive of the region's historical documents, objects, and other material.
But wait, there's more!
We'll be counting down the days to the big reopening, focusing on the biggest additions to the space. Check back in tomorrow, July 7 for a first look at what's in store!