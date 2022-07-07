SPOKANE, Wash. - Coming to the Central Library as part of its revamp is a brand new Welcome Team, modeled after the CARES Team used by the Spokane Fire Department, which focuses on developing a plan for connecting patrons with community resources to address their needs.
To aid in this endeavor, Spokane Public Library (SPL) has partnered up with Eastern Washington University's social work program, utilizing interns who will work alongside library staff in order to provide the best experience possible, while also creating a way for interns to gain crucial experience in the field they're most passionate about.
The schedule for the Welcome Team will align with that of the academic year, with available hours dependent on the schedule of the student interns. The first group will include three interns and kick off the program in September.
Marketing and Communications manager for SPL, Alina Murcar, described the Welcome Team's goal as creating a positive first impression for guests at the library. "They will be building ambassadors and greeters, social service navigators, guides to digital services and de-escalation workers," she said of their responsibilities. "Team members will gain valuable, real-life experience with citizens of all walks of life. They will help the Spokane Public Library create strategies to supplement social service, health, and emergency services in Spokane."
Don't expect to find these fine folks sitting at a desk, waiting for people to approach. They'll be taking an active approach, circulating around the building and meeting patrons where they're at. There's no need to reserve a time, although there may be a chance to offer scheduled meetings should the needs of the community prove great. Just drop by the library and chat with the staff whenever you need help finding or connecting with programs and resources in the community.
While you'll have to wait until fall semester gets underway to meet the Welcome Team, don't fret! There's far more to enjoy at the Central Branch, and other ways SPL is directly benefiting the community.