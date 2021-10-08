SPOKANE, Wash. - As we continue to follow the derailment of the Amtrak Empire Builder what’s next for the victims?
Amtrak is owned by the federal government and BNSF owns the stretch of tracks in which the train was using at the time of the derailment.
Right now, a law firm, Clifford Law Offices out of Chicago is filing suit against Amtrak and BNSF on behalf of 11 victims.
Here’s where things get a little tricky, you can’t go to court with Amtrak. When you purchase a ticket you’re automatically signing a mutual arbitration agreement.
Meaning, if something goes wrong you don’t go to court, you go to arbitration- immediately.
Their arbitration agreement reads that they believe arbitration is the fastest way to resolve legal disputes.
The law firm which is representing these victims says that the process deprives people of their constitutional right to a court hearing.
Nonetheless, when you purchase a ticket it’s something you agree to.
This is a second Amtrak train derailment in four years, 10 passenger cars ejected some of the 158 people on board. The law firm anticipates more people will sign on to the suit.
Just some perspective, this same law firm represented victims from the previous derailment in arbitration. They won $56.78 million dollars for the victims.