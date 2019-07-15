A critical irrigation and pipeline project east of Moses Lake is quickly moving forward.
According to the North I-90 Odessa Aquifer Groundwater Replacement Project, they have selected a Board of Directors, and Executive Committee and a Principle Consultant who are working with the Washington State Department of Ecology.
The project will provide 16,000 acres in Grant and Adams Counties with irrigators.
According to the 2019-2020 Capital Budget, the project will include, “a canal pump station, an electrical power substation, booster pump stations, and a large-diameter full-sized pipeline sufficient to irrigate 16,000 acres, located north of Interstate-90 and east of Moses Lake, Washington from the east low canal to at least road W northeast.”