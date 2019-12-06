SPOKANE, Wash. - The Nutcracker, a "magical holiday tradition," is back at the Fox Theater this weekend in Spokane.
The Spokane Symphony is presenting the 41st annual Nutcracker performance Thursday-Sunday, Dec.5-8 at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. There are tickets available for the 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday, and the 2 p.m. shows on Saturday and Sunday.
The concert features live music by the Spokane Symphony and the State Street Ballet with more than 75 local dancers.
The show is choreographed by Rodney Gustafson, who once danced in Mikhail Baryshnikov's PBS Special The Nutcracker. Morihiko Nakahara is the conductor for the symphony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.