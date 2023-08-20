OROFINO, Idaho — The Old Ahsahka Fire has grown to 300 acres due to dry fuels, steep terrain, and spotting up to a quarter of a mile on Sunday.
On August 19, Saturday afternoon, it was reported that the fire was around 40 acres, according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). However, the fire continued to burn overnight.
Aggressive response from ground and air firefighting resources has stopped the additional spread of the fire.
No evacuations have been issued, but Clearwater County Sheriff's office is working to keep residents safe says IDL.
The fire is 0% contained, and structures in the area are being threatened.
There are currently about 100 people fighting this fire, according to IDL Fire Management. Additional air resources may be called as needed but could be limited due to heavy smoke.