The Park Bench

Courtesy Spokane City Parks & Recreation

SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather finally begins to warm, everyone is excited to get back outside and enjoy the beautiful sights and fun activities Spokane has to offer. Manito Park, ever the popular destination for families and tourists, is excited to reopen The Park Bench Café for hungry visitors to enjoy!

Presently, the Bench is open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning Memorial Day Weekend, café will be open seven days a week! Monday through Thursday will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Friday through Sunday remaining open an extra hour to 6 p.m.

If you're at Manito and need a refreshing beverage, a hearty sandwich, or a tasty treat of ice cream, it's a great time of year to stop by!

