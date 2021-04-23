SPOKANE, Wash. - Following the push from U.S. health officials to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, KHQ has reached out to local medical authorities to find out if they would bring the vaccine back into their clinics.
Panhandle Health District said they will start using the vaccine again if it was approved.
Spokane Health District pointed to the Washington Department of Health (DOH). The DOH spokesperson said the decision hasn't been made yet but they will be meeting to discuss the issue Friday night.