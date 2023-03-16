The people have spoken and their 2023 champ: the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
The 2023 Spokane people’s bracket was filled with twists, turns and upsets galore, but at the end of it, the people picked the hometown team to finally break through and take home their first title.
The people’s bracket already took a massive hit, losing their national runner-up Arizona after the Wildcats suffered a shocking loss to 15-seed Princeton Tigers. The other two teams in the people’s final four: the Purdue Boilermakers and 13-seed Kent State Golden Flashes.
With a final team already out, the people’s bracket already isn’t looking so hot, but you can check it below to see if you are doing better or worse.