SPOKANE, Wash. - The Podium, Spokane's new $53 million destination sports venue, is seeing its grand opening this weekend. The facility is kicking off its debut with the Spokane Invitational, an event to allow athletes to come set the first official records of the facility and try out all it has to offer. Over 600 athletes are expected to participate.
Inside The Podium is an impressive 75,000 square-feet dedicated to competition space, with capacity for over 4,000 spectators. Inside, athletes can compete and train with state-of-the-art equipment, such as the six-lane, 200 meter hydraulically banked track that allows for easier turns and faster speeds for runners. The space can accommodate 16 volleyball courts, 9 basketball courts, and 21 wrestling mats.
The Associate Direct of Athletics Facility and Events Operations at Gonzaga University, Rob Kavon, said of the space, "It will bring not only collegiate level, but Olympic level and even international competitions to the venue."
Over the next few months, Spokane Sports says it estimates about $17 million will be brought into the community across 10 events. The upcoming schedule includes the Cougar Classic, a number of track and field competitions, and the 2022 USA Karate National Championship among others.
To see how the results of the Invitational are coming in, you can visit the website to get scores live.