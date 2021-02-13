SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Saturday, NBC announced that the 2022 Indoor Track and Field Championships would be held in Spokane at The Podium sports center.
Even though the facility hasn't been completed yet, the news was announced as the first major event set to take place in the building.
Officials expect that this event will bring thousands of fans and spectators to the area, and draw national attention heading towards the Olympics.
This isn't just good news for sports fans, it also is a good sign for local businesses and restaurants in the area. The announcement of this new event means that the local economy could see a bit of a boost during the festivities.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, that boost couldn't come fast enough.
Chad White, owner and Chef of multiple restaurants in the area told KHQ that he wishes this could be taking place today, saying that the restaurants in the area desperately need the support. But he also added that he was glad the event is over a year away, because it gives the region time to prepare and recover from the pandemic.
"We're ready for it, maybe not today but a year from now when this event is set to happen, I think we're all like open arms let's do this!" said White.
He also said that events like Bloomsday, Hoopfest, and now this, are a huge support for the local economy as it is. He says that this new event just adds to the list of things to look forward to when the pandemic is over.
"Especially after having a year of deficits, painstaking bad news, over and over again, to get some exciting news like this is kind of like the light at the end of the tunnel."
Other restaurant owners in the area shared his excitement, as Josh Wade, owner of Bark Rescue Pub, said that he actually planned his restaurant location around the new sporting venue.
"One of the biggest decisions for us leasing the space, was its proximity to the Podium, so having events is a critical element to our long term business plan" said Wade.
While restaurants still have a long way to go before this event, they hope that this can just give some hope for brighter days ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.