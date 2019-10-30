SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If you're looking for something fun to do with your family this Halloween, we've found the perfect house for you to visit.
Tucked away in Spokane Valley, the "Queen of Halloween" resides. In her front yard, every inch is decked out with lights, blow up pumpkins, and hundreds of decorations.
Chris Sheppard has been decorating her house for 25 years and does it all for her love of the spooky holiday. She has a large collection of Halloween inflatables, including Snoopy, cats, ghosts, Frankenstein, a pirate ship, a 20-foot train, and much more. Hundreds of kids visit her house every year, but she's always excited to greet more.
Chris lives at 1722 S Bettman Rd, Spokane Valley. Trust us, you won't want to miss this.
