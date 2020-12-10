SPOKANE, Wash. - Co-founder and co-publisher of the Spokane + Coeur d'Alene Living Magazine Emily Bozzi passed away from COVID-19, according to a post on the magazine's Facebook page.
"We honor Emily with heavy hearts as we share of her passing after a battle with Covid-19," the post says. "Our hearts are also with our publisher, Vincent Bozzi, as he remains hospitalized, healing from the virus."
Emily was a part of the community for more than 20 years.
"If you’ve attended any of our many events, you were gifted her gratitude with a smile and a handshake," the post continues. "And in the office, she taught us the definition of hard work and grit—she was the quintessential entrepreneur, a powerful woman who was determined to build a successful company and to provide a gorgeous glossy magazine that represented the best of our region."
People are being asked to respect the privacy of the family at this time.
"As we find our bearings, we will share ways to support Vince and Jordan," the post says. "Please keep them in your prayers as they grieve Emily’s sudden, devastating loss, and as Vince recovers from the virus."
