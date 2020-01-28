Today we will continue to watch for rain in Spokane. Our chance for precipitation will decrease as we head through the evening hours and the band continues to push east. Temperatures look to hit the mid 40's for the high.
We will start Wednesday with a brief break in precipitation before more valley rain and snow showers look to arrive for the second half of the day with our next system pushing in. Patchy fog is expected to kick off the morning so please be prepared for that as you hit the road! Temperature wise another mild day is expected as we rise into the 40's. Well above average temperatures into the 50's are expected to cap off the week, but don't put your rain jacket away! The chance for showers remains in the forecast through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.