SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the Return of the Run in Spokane as the 46th Annual Lilac Bloomsday Run takes over the streets of Spokane.
This is the first time Bloomsday has taken over the streets of Spokane since 2019. During the COVID pandemic, the race went virtual. This year will see a mix of virtual and in-person racers.
The 12 km (7.46 mi) course winds it's way through the streets of Spokane before ending at the finish line on the Monroe Street Bridge.
If you're heading into downtown Spokane, there are some street closures in the core, particularly on Riverside, between Washington and Maple. According to the Spokane Police Department, the roads should reopen around 1:30 p.m.
For more details about road closures, public transit, parking, and more, you can check out our update from the City.
The whole KHQ team is out covering the race today! Special live coverage Sunday morning will air from 7-8 a.m. on KHQ, which you can watch by clicking HERE!
The coverage will continue on SWX Live from 8-10 a.m., so click HERE to tune in!
Coverage will also be streaming on our nonstop news channel. You can watch by downloading the free KHQ Local News app.
We hope you'll join us as we welcome back the Bloomsday Run!