HAYDEN, Idaho — The Ridge Creek Fire reached 4,099 acres on August 20 and is 19% contained.
Crews have been able to hold and strengthen firelines on the fire mostly along the southern and western flanks, according to U.S Forest Service.
Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management issued a Level 2 ("BE SET!") evacuation in the Bunco Road area and the Level 1 ("BE READY!") evacuation area has been expanded.
There is a 24-hour per day Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place for the Ridge Creek Fire to prevent incursion of civilian aircraft into the area used by fire-fighting aircraft. This restriction also applies to drones in the TFR area, as per to the U.S Forest Service.