Grace Chapin

Temperatures today are expected to be even warmer than yesterday by at least a couple degrees. The Wednesday daytime high in Spokane was 64° which is 9° above normal for this time of the year! You certainly cannot complain about these temperatures. The sun will remain out today, so you need to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Tonight temperatures will only drop to the low 40's. High pressure continuing to strengthen will mean we could see our first 70° of the year in Spokane tomorrow! Enjoy it because a cold front arrives Friday night dropping temperatures Saturday by 15-20°. We will expect gusty winds, a chance for showers for the valley floors and snow in the mountain locations.

