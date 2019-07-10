The 32nd Annual Rosauers Open and Franz Bakery Pro-Am Golf Tournament happens July 17 through July 21 and they need your help filling 70 volunteer positions.
The tournament supports Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery’s $2.3 million annual budget. Since 1987 the tournament has contributed over $2.9 million to support the mission of Vanessa Behan.
Vanessa Behan’s mission is to provide an immediate refuge for children and support to strengthen families.
More information about the volunteer opportunity can be found here.