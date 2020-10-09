SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you had trouble training a new puppy? You're not alone, and help is on the way.
A new series is about to hit the shelves called The Ruff Life. It's a "comic bark" that's filled with tips and tricks on how to train dogs, and it's written through the eyes of the adorable Aussie/Labrador mix, Dexter.
“I’m making it look like he’s writing the book, so Dexter is the author,” Susan Stockdale, The Ruff Life author, said.
Stockdale adopted Dexter as a 10-week-old puppy, and for the past five years, she had been working as a veterinary technician. In her line of work, Susan said she met a lot of confused owners who needed help managing their news pets.
“There’s a lot of people who adopt a puppy after not having one for 25 years, and they think it’s easy, but now are like 'I don’t know what I’m doing,” Stockdale said.
When COVID hit, Susan lost her job. She was devastated, but turned to Dexter, and the two got to work.
Susan decided to take her knowledge for dogs, and love for writing, and create comic books. She writes, draws, and edits the series, while Dexter gets all the credit.
In this series, Dexter teaches people everything about puppy care, from things like bathing, biting, trimming nails, and how to hydrate a puppy, while taking the readers on a fun adventure.
Susan said she's hoping to have the book ready by Christmas, and invites you to follow along on Dexter's journey on "The Ruff Life's" Facebook page
until then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.