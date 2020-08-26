The Salvation Army helps foster kids with back to school needs with "Shop with a Cop" event

The Salvation Army's "Shop with a Cop" event was held Wednesday morning.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, along with their deputies and officers, helped foster and shelter kids shop for back to school items.
Each kid was given $100 to spend on clothes, shoes and other supplies.
The Salvation Army telling KHQ that some of the kids had never owned new clothing or shoes before.
The kids also got a goodie-bag and had the chance to see a SWAT vehicle and motorcycles up close and personal.
The Salvation Army said they want to give a big thanks to everyone who donated money and time to make the event happen.
