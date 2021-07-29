The Salvation Army of Spokane hosts "Burst-A-Bus" to prepare 4,000 kids for the upcoming school year

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now the Salvation Army of Spokane is working to collect school supplies to help prepare 4,000 students for the school year.
The Salvation Army is hosting their annual "Burst-A-Bus" fundraiser and they say this year it is more crucial than before to help students get ready for the classroom after many students were remote last year.
“We are coming out of the most challenging year we’ll probably ever face in our lifetime. And, getting back to school full time will help bring back some normalcy into the lives of our local children,” said Major Ken Perine of The Salvation Army Spokane. “In saying that, we want to do everything possible to give our young people the tools needed to succeed at school. Research shows that having adequate school supplies can make a difference in a child’s learning environment. With the support of our community and nomnom Convenience Stores, we can help our young people reach their highest potential.”
Right now they are collecting basic school supplies like backpacks, calculators, pens, pencils, crayons, erasers, paper (ruled, drafting, composition books, wired notebooks), rulers, highlighters and more will go a long way in helpingwith a child’s educational growth.
The public can shop at, or bring new donations to, the following Fred Meyer and Target locations on the dates listed below:
- Tues., July 27: Fred Meyer – Thor (9 am to 7 pm)
- Wed., July 28: Fred Meyer – Spokane Valley (9 am to 7 pm)
- Thurs., July 29: Fred Meyer – Wandermere (9 am to 7 pm)
- Fri., July 30: Target – Northpointe (9 am to 7 pm)
- Sat., July 31: Target – Northpointe (9 am to 6 pm)
Supplies collected will be distributed FREE on August 11 to 4,000 local students, grades K-12, on a first-come, first-served basis at the 12th Annual Backpacks for Kids event at 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, 99207.
If you’re interested in volunteering for Burst-A-Bus and/or the distribution of backpacks on August 11, please contact The Salvation Army Spokane at 509-325-6810.