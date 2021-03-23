"It's really an illness that is hard to get past- but since I've been coming I've been clean a little over 14 months," said Mitchell Cunningham.
Mitchell Cunningham has found a sense of renewed hope in his life since beginning the Celebrate Recovery program at the Salvation Army.
But it's been a long road to get to this point.
"I have been a new construction plumber for 28 years and in 2015 my addiction was getting pretty bad and within 3 years it took my five bedroom house, my boat, all 3 of my vehicles, it took everything in my home, it took my will to live," Cunningham said.
His addiction led him here, to a program held by the Salvation Army where anyone anyone with issues, hurts, or hang ups can come to recover.
"When I realized I needed that recovery and I was able to share a little bit about what was going on in my life it was such a release- it was hard to explain," the Celebrate Recovery member added.
Lieutenant Tomberlin-Green, who helps run the men's program, says the meetings are a place for people to come together to better themselves.
"Each Thursday when we have our meeting, I always say welcome to our celebrate recovery family causer we work on it together because no one should have to work on those things alone and so this is a welcoming place- a loving place and when people come here I think they feel encouraged every week," Lieutenant Tomberlin-Green said.
So if you have felt hung up, hurt, or feel alone, members say all you need to do- is come give the program a try.
"If you think you have nowhere to go, if you don't think there is a meeting, if you truly believe the world is shut down please walk outside, find a way down hear, take a bus, ask a friend, get down here - this illness is not going away and we all need to be here for each other and this is a great place to start," members of the program said.
The Celebrate Recovery program isn't just for men, women have their own meeting as well- both take place at 5:30 Thursdays at the Salvation Army on Indiana.