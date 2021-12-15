SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman posing as a Salvation Army (SA) bell ringer stole donations that would have gone to families in need Tuesday when she made off with a red kettle and a battery from SA's new Tip Tap donation system.
SA said the woman was outside a Spokane grocery store when the driver, believing she was associated with SA, dropped off the kettle. When the driver returned, she was nowhere to be found.
“Unfortunately, though this does happen from time-to-time around the country, it’s the first time it has happened to us in Spokane in several years. The sadness of this situation is that it means less for people who desperately need a hand-up from The Salvation Army,” Major Ken Perine of The Salvation Army Spokane said. “We are already facing a shortage in donations to the Red Kettles this Christmas season, and this situation certainly doesn’t help!”
“I pray that we will be able to overcome the stolen kettle and the shortfall that we are facing at the Red Kettles and through our virtual kettles so that we can help brighten Christmas for individuals who are truly in need,” they added.