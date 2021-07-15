SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Salvation Army of Spokane announced that they have funds available to help people who have fallen behind on their utility bills-- water, sewer, and garbage (not power).
The residents must live within the city of Spokane limits and be at least 60 days past due on their utility bills. The bills must have "City of Spokane" written on it. The Salvation Army said that ideally, people seeking assistance need to bring their account number with them to apply.
The Salvation Army Spokane can provide up to $135.00 for your utilities. Recipients cannot be on SNAP and have not sought assistance for utility services from The Salvation Army in the previous 12 months
People who need assistance can go to the Salvation Army Family Resource Center at 204 E. Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA or call 509-325-6821. Funds are available for application between 9:00am and 4:00pm, Monday through Friday.
"The Salvation Army seeks to aid those in need not just in this time, but all the time. If your friends and neighbors are struggling, please have them reach out to The Salvation Army Spokane. We’re here to provide hope which is greater than fear."