BOISE, Idaho - The Satanic Temple has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Idaho's abortion ban.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Idaho, claims the Satanic Temple has more than 3,500 members in the state, whose rights are violated by the law, which imposes felony criminal charges on anyone who performs an abortion in the state.
Specifically, the suit argues the Idaho law violates their members' religions freedoms, subjects pregnant women to involuntary servitude, takes the property of pregnant women and discriminates between women who become pregnant by accident and those who claim to have been impregnated by rape or incest.
The Satanic Temple is a religious organization based in Salem, Massachusetts. According to the lawsuit, the group "venerates, but does not worship," the allegorical Satan of John Milton's Paradise Lost.
The organization has filed similar lawsuits against abortion bans in Indiana and Texas.