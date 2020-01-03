SPOKANE, Wash. - After months of no ice cream in the Kendall Yards neighborhood, Spokane's The Scoop will be taking over a former ice cream parlor's location.
According to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review, The Scoop owner Jennifer Davis confirmed that the ice cream parlor will open its second location on March 1 where Brain Freeze Creamery currently resides.
In August 2019, Brain Freeze Creamery's ice cream shops on the South Hill and Kendall Yards closed down, seemingly overnight, due to unpaid taxes. The South Hill location never reopened, but the Kendall Yards location reopened on Sept. 4.
The location still served Brain Freeze Creamery ice cream, but it was taken over by the developer of Kendall Yards, Greenstone.
According to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review, the store will close on Jan. 15 for renovations. Greenstone is preparing the location for The Scoop.
The Scoop's new location will provide new offerings, including freshly made gelato and their famous flavors.
