SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane’s Riverfront Park will reveal its newest piece of public art next week.
The Seeking Place, by local artist Sarah Thompson Moore, will open on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event will be free and open to the public.
Mayor Nadine Woodward, artist Sarah Thompson Moore, Park Board President Jennifer Ogden and Spokane Arts Executive Director Melissa Huggins will all speak at the event.
Light refreshments will be served. The Seeking Place is located near the Pavilion, in a grass area known as the Central Green just north of the orange bridge.
The Seeking Place is inspired the region’s basalt outcroppings and their layers. The panel perforations cast unique light and shadow that change throughout the day, and LED lights mounted along the top cast light downward and create a glow in the evening while also keeping it well-lit at night.