COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "We feel like it's a reasonable and safe for us to race," said Dave Christen, Regional Race Director for IRONMAN.
The show must go on, the heat isn't stopping racers or organizers.
"We are going to be okay, we race in really hot climates around the world," said Christen.
Christen said to cope with the heat they will be adding more hydration stations and much more ice.
He said it's important for athletes to know their limits at all times but especially in triple digit temperatures.
Christen said they are so excited to bring the race back to Coeur d'Alene and after the cancellation of the race last year, he said this race, is going to be even bigger.
"It feels like we are home when we are in Coeur d'Alene, so we are pumped, it's going to be a big show like it should be," said Christen.