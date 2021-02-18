snow.jpg
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here we go again! Our next round of snow showed  up earlier than expected. 
It should be fairly light through the evening commute, but picking up in intensity overnight. The system will be moving out by early Friday morning. 
Currently Winter Weather Advisories are extend from northeast Washington and North Idaho down the the Palouse. 
If you live on the Palouse and central Panhandle, get those snow shovels ready! 2' to 5" inches is expected by Friday morning. 
In Spokane/ CdA area we could see between 1" to 3" by Friday morning. 
Remember to SLOW down and drive for conditions. 
 

