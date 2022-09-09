SPOKANE, Wash. - It's finally here, the Spokane County Interstate Fair! This year's theme is "All Systems Go!" and celebrates space exploration and aerospace engineering.
What all can fairgoers expect? Fun rides, tasty food, musical performances, stage performances, animals, art exhibits, and more will all be down there! Various contests will also run which you can try your hand at, from the corn-hole tournament on opening day to the Moon Walk contest on Sept. 11.
The fair runs from Sept. 9-18. To see the full program, including special days and acts, CLICK HERE!
Hours:
- Fridays - 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.*
- Saturdays - 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.*
- Sundays - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monday-Thursday - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
*Outdoor booths and barns close at 10 p.m.
Admission Fees:
- Adults - $13
- Youth (7-13) and senior (65+) - $10
- Military - $10
- Children (6 and under) - FREE
Discounts are offered on certain days, which you can check out HERE!
Transportation
Parking is available at the fairgrounds, but the STA will also be running a special shuttle from SCC to the Fair! From Sept. 9-18, route 342 will pick up riders from SCC and run to-and-from the event site.
For shuttle times, see the schedule HERE.
Rodeo
In addition to the fair, the PRCA Rodeo will be in town Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10 at 7 p.m. in the Grandstand Arena! The theme of Friday's rodeo is "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" and benefits breast the research of breast cancer.
Tickets can be bought online and are $8-11, depending on the seating. The cost of Fair admission does not cover the rodeo tickets.