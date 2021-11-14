SPOKANE, Wash. - After a two-year hiatus, the Spokane Lilac Festival is returning to liven up the Downtown streets with a holiday parade! The event start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20th, so be sure you're settled in beforehand for the best view.
The Lilac Festival has posted a route map so parade-goers can find the best place to see the action. Attendees can expect a dazzling display of floats and groups, as well as fireworks to kickoff the holiday season and welcome Santa back into town.
"It is our hope that the Holiday Parade will be another opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate both our city, the holiday season and, most importantly, showing that we are a strong and proud community," their website states.
Due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, the committee has abstained from holding any parades for the past two years. While they hope to return to the usual May festivities next year, for now they're excited to commence with their 84th parade this week instead.
During the last year, the Lilac committee was unable to host a number of events they rely on to 'keep the lights on', including their annual telethon. Because of this, they've launched a GoFundMe campaign. Supporters of the Lilac Festival and all they do for the city are encouraged to pitch in there instead.