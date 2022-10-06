SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Marathon, half marathon and 10k are returning on Oct. 9. Registration for the race close on Oct. 7, and interested attendees can sign up on the website!
The 10K race can act as a qualifier for Bloomsday second seeding. The Spokane Marathon is also a Boston Marathon qualifier.
The start times for the races are:
- 7:00 AM Marathon and Marathon Relay
- 8:00 AM 10K
- 9:00 AM Half Marathon
Each course will start near the Davenport Grand Hotel at the corner of Washington St. and Main Ave. and end at the podium on west Dean St. Depending on which course you choose, there will be slightly different routes to follow. Get the full course details here, or check the maps below!
The Spokane Police Department reminds drivers of traffic restrictions delays along course roads.
The Spokane Marathon (& half marathon/10K) is back this Sunday (10/9)! Please see the attached maps of race routes; there will be traffic restrictions and delays along the courses between the hours of 0630-noon. Good luck to all the participants! pic.twitter.com/5tJnBoyMPV— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) October 5, 2022