SPOKANE, WASH- The Stanley Cup is in Spokane and fans will have an opportunity to take a photo with the cup.
Each player gets a limited amount of time with the trophy and Tyler Johnson, he’s sharing some of that time with the people at Spokane from 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursday 29, 2021.
Somethings you need to know before you head down to the Spokane Area.
-The Chiefs will have a photographer on-site to expedite the line.
-Use of personal cameras or mobile devices for photos will not be permitted.
-Per the National Hockey League fans who have not received a full COVID-19 vaccination are asked to wear face coverings.
Johnson is a former Spokane Chief and Central Valley grad, this homecoming extremely special as it also happens to be his birthday.
After a team wins the trophy it goes on tour and has been in some wild places and done some pretty crazy things.
Just on Tuesday, it was driving around Coeur d'Alene in a minivan with Wayne Gretzky, it’s been used as a dog bowl, traveled to Europe, in 1996 it was used for a baptism and even one time set on fire,
Due to COVID-19, the chiefs haven’t had fans in the stadium for quite some time because the arena itself is being used as a mass vaccination site.
Now as restrictions start to lift the Chiefs are reminding everyone that you don’t have to wait until the players end up in the NHL to see them play. The chiefs’ 2021-22 regular season will begin on Saturday, October 2 as they host the Tri-City Americans at Spokane Arena. Tickets are now are available now!