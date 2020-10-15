SPOKANE, Wash. - “We figured it was better to go out fighting, and get the kitchen reopened,” Peter McArthur, The Steel Barrel owner, said.
Since March, restaurants across the Inland Northwest have been making changes to keep their doors open, and for some, it's been a fight to there. The Spokane Regional Health District says bars and nightclubs have been making a few legal changes, that allows them to open during phase two.
Seven months after closing, one local spot, The Steel Barrel, is finally getting the green light to reopen.
"We all kind of thought it was going to be a short time close down, so buckled in for that and prepared for a couple months. We realized phase three and four are going to be pushed back a lot,” McArthur said.
Until recently, The Steel Barrel had a nightclub license, which can't reopen until phase four. Lucky for the owner here, Peter found a loophole, buying a kitchen.
The kitchen is connected to the bar space, but the kitchen was under different ownership before COVID-19 hit. Once the shutdown happened, The Steel Barrel decided to buy the kitchen space and apply for a restaurant license, and that's what saved them.
The Spokane Regional Health District says more than a dozen other bars and nightclubs across Spokane have upgraded their permits by serving simple foods, like hot dogs, that way they can operate under phase two.
The Steel Barrel's grand reopening is Friday night. Tables will be spaced out, masks are required, and it'll be limited seating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.