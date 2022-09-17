PULLMAN, Wash. - On Aug. 20, the flight path of a Cessna went viral after it accurately drew the Washington State University (WSU) logo in the sky.
Tri-Cities business owner and WSU alum Mark Showalter charted the course that proved cougs can fly.
Many saw the design take shape in real time, using advanced aviation tracking technology. But it truly went viral after it was shared to social media and on the news.
“There’s a whole new generation of Cougs coming home to Pullman, and what better way to welcome them than to wave the flag at 10,500 feet?” Showalter said.
He was the first in his family to attend college; his younger sister and his son followed him to WSU.
Showalter used a variety of technology to create the design in advance, but a late-stage glitch meant he couldn’t rely on autopilot to help execute it.
“I ended up on the ramp, the plane is running,” he recalled. “I had to make the go-no go decision. So I decided to take off with the understanding I was going to have to hand-fly the design.”
That meant navigating between the waypoints he had charted ahead of time.
“The first turn was a little late, the second turn was a little early,” Showalter said. “As I got going they started to get closer to where I wanted them to be. But you can see the hardest part about it were those darn whiskers.”
Because he and his wife had posted his plans ahead of time on the Die Hard Cougs Facebook page, other die hard fans tracked his progress using the FlightAware website.
Showalter said he was motivated by gratitude for the university.
“Washington State University was key in opening doors that would have always been shut had I not attended and gotten a degree,” he said.