SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If you’re looking for the most decorated house in Spokane Valley, we’ve found it.
For more than 50 years, Melanie Goeller has celebrated Christmas like no other. She’s got lights, an 18 foot tall inflatable Frosty the Snowman, stuffed animals, and even the toilet paper is Christmas themed.
Melanie and her husband, Robert Goeller, have more than 500 boxes packed full with decorations. They start putting up lights the day after Halloween.
Melanie says as a little girl, her parents got divorced. Her father took her shopping and said he let her buy anything she wanted. Of all things, Melanie wanted Christmas lights. Since that day, she fell in love with the season, and wants to share her home with anyone who needs some holiday cheer.
You can drive by the house any night and see the outside, but on Friday and Saturday nights, the couple gives tours inside as well. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be handing out candy canes between 6-8 pm this weekend.
Their address is 13002 E Semro Ave, Spokane Valley.
