SPOKANE, Wash. - This time of year means three things: Holiday songs way too early on the radio, overeating and a sun that sets BEFORE 4:00 pm.
That's right. In the Inland Northwest, the sun actually started setting before 4:00 pm on Monday, December 2nd. On Sunday, December 1, the sun set at 4:00 pm on the dot.
The sun will set before 4:00 pm (3:59pm) until December 21st. On the 21st it will set again at 4: 00 pm. December 21st is also the Winter Solstice, which, at just 8 hours, 25 minutes and 8 seconds, is the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight. And things go up from there!
- By December 31st, the sun will set at 4:07 pm.
- We don't get a sunset after 6:00 pm until March 8th, and that's only because the clocks spring forward an hour thanks to Daylight Saving Time.
- By the end of March, the sun will set after 7:00 pm.
- By the end of April the sun is setting just after 8:00 pm (April 30th, 8:01pm).
The longest day of the year in terms of sunlight, will be on June 20, the Summer Solstice. There will be a total of 15 hours, 59 minutes and 38 seconds of daylight.
