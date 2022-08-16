Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100, with overnight lows in the 60s. Temperatures will be cooler in the higher elevations of northeast Washington. * WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Cheney, Hayden, Republic, Moscow, Kettle Falls, Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Newport, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Curlew, Deer Park, Pullman, Colville, and Inchelium. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will remain quite hot into the weekend with low to mid 90s likely on Saturday and Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&