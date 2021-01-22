SPOKANE - During the pandemic almost everything has changed from how people celebrate to even a dinner out, however, one local business is working to make life easier during such uncertain times.
The Supper Club is owned by Martha Domitrovich and her goal is to take all of the worry and the prep of breakfast, lunch, and dinner so people can spend even more time focusing on their families.
"It does take a lot of the stress out of having to come up with a plan, having to go to the store, having to do all the prep," said Domitrovich. "With this it's just throwing it in the oven or throwing it in the crockpot and everybody can do it."
Every week you can order dinners from Martha at the Supper Club, already made and ready for curbside pick up or delivery. Domitrovich has been doing this business for a while, for a long time she worked out of the North Gate Mall. However a few months ago the opportunity for her to have her own space opened up and she took advantage of it.
The Supper Club had about 20 orders a week or so from people looking for an easy solution for meals, but when the pandemic hit, Domitrovich saw orders more than double as more people opted to stay home and needed a quick fix. Domitrovich even added grocery deliveries to her services for customers that really did not want to shop frequently amidst the pandemic.
The Supper Club offers a variety of ready-made meals that range from $10-$20 and Domitrovich said one of her goals is for people to have good, whole meals that are affordable, especially when times are tough for a lot of people right now.
The Supper Club isn't the only Spokane business with a ready-made food service model, but also Spokane Salad Delivery and Lumpia Loca are options to check out.
