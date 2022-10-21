Leslie Lowe
The switch has been flipped!
 
Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality.
 
Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through mid-morning to the south and east of Spokane.
 
Snow levels also drop, bringing the first snow of the season to places like Stevens and Lookout pass (2-4"), and Sherman pass and the northern mountains (up to an inch). 
 
Cold dry air filters in Saturday and Sunday bringing frosty overnight lows and daytime highs that will be closer to our averages for this time of the year!  Cool & unsettled weather will continue through next week. 

 

