SPOKANE, Wash - Jewels Helping Hands says they are scrambling to help find shelter for the homeless in Spokane.
Operator Julie Garcia said the contract with the City of Spokane to provide shelter at their Cannon Street location and at the downtown Spokane library expired.
Organizers said they didn't have much heads up, only finding out about the contract ending on the local news Wednesday night.
The group worked to purchase tents which they are now setting up in Coeur d'Alene Park in Spokane.
City of Spokane Spokesman Brian Codding disputes that, saying the contract for the warming center expires tonight at midnight and by kicking everyone out of the shelters, Jewels Helping Hands have violated their contract.
The City has contracted with a new provider to take over shelter services tonight. Coddington said the downtown Library will do intake from 6 p.m. to 8p.m. as usual and they are actively working on a time for the Cannon center to re-open tonight.
"Unfortunately the most vulnerable in our community are caught in the middle of this situation. We worked really quickly to make sure that a little bit of disruption of their day is all they experienced and to be able to have a safe option to sleep tonight." Coddington said.
Coddington said the end of the contract for the warming shelters ending was part of a transition to a regional shelter system. That process has been going on for the last couple weeks. It includes input from Spokane, Spokane County, City of Spokane Valley and the Spokane Regional Health District.
A proposal for a regional shelter system was then approved by Dr. Bob Lutz with the Spokane Regional Health District today.
