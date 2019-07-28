The 38th Annual Royal Fireworks Concert hosts a free ballet and concert Sunday

Courtesy Royal Fireworks Concert in Spokane Washington

The 38th Annual Royal Fireworks Concert starts Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Riverfront Park.  

According to the Facebook event page, the event begins at 7 p.m. with a Baroque Ballet performance at the Lilac Bowl Meadow featuring dancers from the Spokane Ballet Studio. 

A second performance will commence at 8 p.m. 

The fire work concert will begin at 9 p.m. at the Floating Stage with a performance from the 60-member Royal Band.  

This is the world’s only live choreographed firework display to George Frederic Handel’s “Music for the Royal Fireworks.” 

The event is free.  

Tags