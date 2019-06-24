The 4th of July is just around the corner and Grant County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about firework usage Sunday night.
In a Facebook post, Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the use of fireworks is allowed outside the city limits except in communities of Marine View and Marine View Heights, Crescent Bar, Sunland Estates, Desert Aire (allowed only in the park), the Gorge Amphitheater and Gorge Campground.
They continued by stating firework sales can begin on June 28 at noon and end on July 5 at 11 p.m.
Users can light fireworks from June 28 through July 5 at 12:01 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people to be safe because there are many injuries and wildfires in Grant County caused by fireworks.
More information about firework use can be found of the full Facebook post from Grant County Sheriff’s Office.