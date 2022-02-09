OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal is asking Governor Jay Inslee to remove the statewide mask mandate for students.
"With high immunity rates and our ability to carry out rapid antigen tests with nearly every school district participating in our state’s COVID-19 testing program, the time is now to rebalance the health and educational benefits of masking in our schools," Reykdal said in a statement.
Gov. Inslee announced Wednesday that starting Feb. 18, outdoor masking requirements will be lifted. Earlier this week, neighboring state Oregon announced it would be ending its indoor mask mandate by the end of March.
In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul dropped the state's indoor mask mandate Wednesday. However, right now, it's unknown if the governor will renew or drop a separate mask mandate in schools that's set to expire in two weeks, The New York Times reported.
Current vaccination rates for K-12 students (fully vaccinated as of Feb. 9) in Washington:
- 5-11: 27%
- 12-15: 53%
- 16-17: 60.5%
The next group of data available is a much bigger age gap, from 18-34, but that group is at 68%.