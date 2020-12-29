Everyone keeps saying it, "a year like no other." Here are the top 20 stories from 2020 that you read the most on KHQ.com.
20. Friday snowfall shatters Spokane's 1957 record
19. Here are the four phases of reopening Washington
18. Black Lives Matter holds protest in CDA, counter-protesters hold signs reading "don't harm CDA"
17. VIDEO: Angry mob surrounds father and children driving in Spokane Valley
16. Teen killed in overnight crash identified by friends and family
15. You can now book a private, heated igloo at the Davenport Grand in Downtown Spokane
14. Arson suspect arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires in Spokane on Monday
13. Nearly 800 people in Washington now under supervision for coronavirus
12. Bigfoot Sighting? WSDOT cameras capture Sasquatch-like creature on Sherman, Snoqualmie Passes
11. "I am reeling from the loss": Friends and family remember those lost in Lake Coeur d'Alene mid-air crash
10. KHQ Investigates: How effective is a mask?
9. Washington State senior defensive back Bryce Beekman passes away at 22
8. FIRST ON KHQ: 'Sorrynotsorry' Spokane woman who bought groceries in Idaho to avoid WA mask mandate talks to KHQ
7. "We don't want violence, the last thing we want is violence:" Self-proclaimed "Boogaloo Bois" among armed Idahoans at protests
6. Here's a list of essential workers following Gov. Inslee's 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order
5. Crews working to remove derailed BNSF train leaking fuel into Kootenai River
4. GoFundMe campaign for Texas girl titled 'Stand with Sophie' goes viral
3. WATCH: Police pursuing charges following mob attack on car in Spokane Valley
2. PICTURES: Officials call it the "thunderstorm of a decade," here are pictures KHQ viewers have taken
1. Man seen in viral video taken outside Spokane Valley Walmart says it was a misunderstanding
