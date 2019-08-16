KHQ has confirmed with a resident living in the town of Marshall that a new pump is now installed, but unfortunately the pump isn't helping much. According to Cheryl Dykstra-Aiello, the new pump began sucking up mud and now it's not working as it should.
The water it's pumping into the five dozen or so homes is not drinkable and not able to be used for showering either. Dykstra-Aiello says they've been told that the water may be contaminated with E.Coli, but the Health Department is coming out next week to test it officially.
Dysktra-Aiello says the good news is that they can now finally flush their toilets, after more than a full week of not being able to do so.
In the meantime, they're also still taking donations of bottled water. Dykstra-Aiello says she and her neighbors have also be showering at friends and family who live outside of Marshall. And people have been taking EWU up on their offer to use the University's facilities.