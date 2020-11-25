The Tradition Continues: Idaho Foodbank and Micron provides

BOISE, Idaho - For the 19th year in a row, the Idaho Foodbank and Micron Technology gave comfort to Idahoans just in time for Thanksgiving.
As a part of the tradition, this year Micron employees gave out 1,684 turkeys and 827 hams, bringing relief to more than 2,500 homes.
Since 2011, Micron has delivered more than 210,800 pounds of food for Idaho residents. Earlier this year, Micron also granted $250,000 from its COVID-19 response fund to support the Idaho Foodbank and its mission.
