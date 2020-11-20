The tradition of taking pictures with the River Park Square Santa Claus goes back a long way for some families. We've received questions about whether that tradition will have to skip a year, due to COVID-19.
Good news! The short answer is no. The longer answer is 'no, but things will look a little bit different. 'Santa is arriving at River Park Square on Nov. 21 and pictures will start soon after that.
In addition, Santa will be stopping by KHQ on Friday Nov. 20 for a special visit that you can watch starting at 5:00 pm. Be sure to mark your calendars!
After Santa's visit with KHQ, he will be heading to River Park Square the next day to prepare for pictures. According to River Park Square, your little ones won't be on Santa's lap this year. Santa's at an age (in his late 900's at last check) that makes him susceptible to COVID-19, so rather than risk St. Nick's health, and the health of his little helpers, RPS has a special set-up. Instead of sitting on Santa's lap, your kids will sit on a gift about 6 feet in front of him. But, the way the camera is angled, they say it will look like your good little girl or boy is much closer to the Jolly Old Elf.
One of the other big differences is that this year you'll be able to make reservations. Starting Friday, River Park Square will have a link on their website that will allow you to reserve time for a picture with Santa (and if you're an STCU member you get $10 off). RPS says they'll still take walk-ins, but due to COVID concerns strongly encourage everyone to make a reservation online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.