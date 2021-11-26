SPOKANE, Wash. - This Saturday, the 27th at 4 p.m., the Numerica Credit Union Tree Lighting Celebration is kicking off a season of festive fun in Riverfront Park.
While the lights won't come on until 6 p.m., a myriad of activities and entertainment will be available to visitors, including exhibitions by Spokane Figure Skating Club, excerpts from The Nutcracker by the Company Ballet School, a sing-along with the Spokane Area Youth Choirs, and more! The Numerica Skate Ribbon opened last weekend, so those brave enough can strap on some skates and glide along the ice. And of course, what event is complete with a variety of food trucks and stalls to visit?
This event kicks off Riverfront's 'Light Up the Night
' event, a holiday tree display that aims to shine some light on community-centered organizations and their missions during this winter season. The beautiful decorations were sponsored by organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Transitions
, Mobius Discovery Center
, Alzheimer's Association
, and so many more! Booths providing information on these organizations will also be set up around the Pavilion during the Tree Lighting for those interested.
This event also kicks off the return of the Trail of Lights, a self-guided tour of gorgeous light displays along popular landmarks like the Balaz Fountain, Riverfront's blue bridge, the Clocktower, and more! The Pavilion will also be lit up in its LED light show every evening from sunset to 10 p.m. through Jan. 3, so you can add it to the list of dazzling displays you can expect to see.
Visitors who choose to can decorate ornaments at the Meals on Wheels booth, visit with Santa at The Carl Maxey Center, ride for free on the Wheatland Bank sponsored sleighrides
, or enjoy a cup of free hot chocolate sponsored by Starbucks. For those who have spare blankets, dry cat food, or other pet essentials, SpokAnimal will be accepting donations at their booth as well.
All in all, it's shaping up to be an exciting and memorable night to bring the community together and create lasting memories for families and friends. The holiday season is hosting a bunch of events, markets, and displays, so visit the city website
to check for more!